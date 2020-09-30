TRON (TRX) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, OTCBTC, Livecoin and DDEX. TRON has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $977.32 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00265850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00092163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.80 or 0.01615018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00179085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009397 BTC.

About TRON

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDAX, CoinExchange, Huobi, CoinBene, Koinex, BitForex, Kucoin, DigiFinex, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, OEX, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, Indodax, Neraex, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, Liqui, DDEX, Tidex, Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Mercatox, Bit-Z, LBank, Tokenomy, Coindeal, CoinTiger, Coinrail, RightBTC, Livecoin, OKEx, Gate.io, Allcoin, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Braziliex, Kryptono, LiteBit.eu, OTCBTC, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Bitfinex, Liquid, Trade Satoshi, Coinnest, Zebpay, WazirX, Bibox, Ovis, Bithumb, Rfinex, Exmo, Hotbit, IDCM, YoBit, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, DragonEX, CoinEx and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

