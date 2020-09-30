Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Trigon Metals Inc (CVE:TM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.38. Trigon Metals shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 3,202 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

About Trigon Metals (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

