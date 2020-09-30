Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ TRMT opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $23.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.