TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.30. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

