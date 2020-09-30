TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.24. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 125,622 shares traded.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

