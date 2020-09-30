Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 12-Month High at $517.80

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $517.80 and last traded at $517.80, with a volume of 24780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.30.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.93, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $457.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.84.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total transaction of $571,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $16,840,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 19,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

