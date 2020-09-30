Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.85

Shares of Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

