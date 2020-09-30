Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Short Interest Up 37.7% in September

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 871,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE:TTC traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $85.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Toro has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $85.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $163,811.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,220.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,672. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Toro during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

