TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year.

Get TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

TRYIY opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.88. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.