Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.56

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 24352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $60,212.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,249.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,458 shares of company stock valued at $23,762,492 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,674,000 after buying an additional 4,613,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 717,638 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,296,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

