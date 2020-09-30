Titcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Titcoin has a market cap of $28,765.00 and $2.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Titcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,795.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.39 or 0.02115585 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00572225 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011990 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000557 BTC.

About Titcoin

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 66,682,318 coins. Titcoin’s official website is titcoin.github.io . Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

