Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

TLYS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,277. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $135.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.94 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.