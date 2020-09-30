Tidex Token (TDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $4,291.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00266266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.01622026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00176600 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

