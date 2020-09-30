Thingschain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,997.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thingschain has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $43,787.93 and $8,997.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00050651 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,783.58 or 0.99894342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00152622 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

