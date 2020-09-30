Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.87

Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 11716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $963.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

