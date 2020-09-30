The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNLVF. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UNLVF stock opened at $59.56 on Monday. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.18.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

