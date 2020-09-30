THE SIAM CEMENT/FGN SH VTG FPD (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Update

THE SIAM CEMENT/FGN SH VTG FPD (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of THE SIAM CEMENT/FGN SH VTG FPD from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

OTCMKTS:SCVPF remained flat at $$10.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. THE SIAM CEMENT/FGN SH VTG FPD has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for THE SIAM CEMENT/FGN SH VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THE SIAM CEMENT/FGN SH VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.