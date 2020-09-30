The Second Cup (TSE:SCU) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

The Second Cup Ltd (TSE:SCU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.99. The Second Cup shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 20,237 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.88.

Get The Second Cup alerts:

The Second Cup (TSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.54 million during the quarter.

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for The Second Cup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Second Cup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.