The Panoply (LON:TPX) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53). 6,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 29,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.48. The company has a market cap of $85.34 million and a P/E ratio of -19.02.

The Panoply Company Profile (LON:TPX)

The Panoply Holdings plc focuses on the specialist information technology and innovation consulting businesses in Europe. The company is based in Sevenoaks, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Panoply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Panoply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.