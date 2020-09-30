The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $348.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.