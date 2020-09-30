The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Stock Price Up 8%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 36,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLSPF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

