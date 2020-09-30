Tether (USDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.53 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion and approximately $31.46 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, DigiFinex, CoinTiger and C2CX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00265850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00092163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.80 or 0.01615018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00179085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009397 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 15,876,284,578 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,501,380,494 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinut, CoinEx, OOOBTC, Bittrex, QBTC, C2CX, BitForex, Cobinhood, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Huobi, Bitfinex, CoinTiger, EXX, BtcTurk, Binance, LBank, TDAX, OKEx, Liqui, Kryptono, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, Kraken, MBAex, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, B2BX, FCoin, ABCC, UEX, BigONE, IDAX, Bibox, Upbit, Kucoin, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, Exmo, CoinBene, Gate.io, Trade By Trade, IDCM, BitMart, Iquant, DigiFinex, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

