Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend payment by 34.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 122.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.64. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

