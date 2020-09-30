Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.71. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 186,449 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenax Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 116,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $167,388.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 34,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $52,703.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 311,604 shares of company stock valued at $453,019 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

