Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $383.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.78.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $338.02 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $409.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.20.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $430,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $217,248. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Teleflex by 60.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 46.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

