TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.26

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.259 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

TLTZY stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. TELE2 AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $687.03 million for the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts expect that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TELE2 AB/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

About TELE2 AB/ADR

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.