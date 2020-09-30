Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.73 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

