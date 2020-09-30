SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Raised to “Buy” at Cross Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cross Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,783. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,703. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after acquiring an additional 804,956 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $83,719,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,808,000 after buying an additional 479,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,262,000 after buying an additional 261,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

