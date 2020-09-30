SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Raised to “Buy” at Cross Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cross Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.
Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,783. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36.
In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,703. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after acquiring an additional 804,956 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $83,719,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,808,000 after buying an additional 479,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,262,000 after buying an additional 261,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.