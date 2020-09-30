SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $160.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.
SNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.
Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,783. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36.
In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $600,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,987 shares of company stock worth $4,729,703 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 16.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51,799 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 381,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
