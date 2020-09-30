SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $160.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,783. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $600,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,987 shares of company stock worth $4,729,703 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 16.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51,799 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 381,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

