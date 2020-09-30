SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. SYNNEX updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.68-3.93 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $3.68-$3.93 EPS.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $577,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,703. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

