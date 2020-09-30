Switch Market Cap Achieves $300,361.58 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Switch has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Switch has a total market cap of $300,361.58 and approximately $123,180.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switch token can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00076844 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042550 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00092865 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,130,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,539,675 tokens. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

