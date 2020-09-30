Swipe (SXP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $70.53 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00015882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $127.99 million and approximately $70.53 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00264275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.01615105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00176081 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 289,722,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,966,934 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

