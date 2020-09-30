Swarm City (SWT) Market Capitalization Achieves $529,696.01

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Swarm City has a total market cap of $529,696.01 and approximately $7,043.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043069 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.50 or 0.04954136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057097 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.