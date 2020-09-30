SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

SIVB stock opened at $237.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.21 and its 200 day moving average is $207.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $750,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $756,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Insiders have sold 25,487 shares of company stock worth $5,727,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.