SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.19. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $5.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $14.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.71 to $16.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.28 to $19.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $240.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $255,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,931.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,260. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

