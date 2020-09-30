Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Sutter Rock Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.20.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $222.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00. Sutter Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 440.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SSSS. BidaskClub downgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

