sUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.71 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $22.71 million and $349,904.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00009346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00268125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.46 or 0.01616101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00176941 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

