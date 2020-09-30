Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $992.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.50.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

