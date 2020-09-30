Suretly (SUR) Price Down 29.6% This Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00003868 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a market cap of $98,035.20 and $2,395.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.85 or 0.05081550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056982 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033712 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

