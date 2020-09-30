Super Zero Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.56 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $30.03 million and $4.56 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.90 or 0.03315354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000843 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 640,487,988 coins and its circulating supply is 292,259,098 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

