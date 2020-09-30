SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.91

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 33918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STKL. DA Davidson began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $673.78 million, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.91.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $310.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.70 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SunOpta by 2,814.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,344,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

