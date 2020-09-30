SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SNMCY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. SUNCORP GRP LTD/S has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $9.42.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SUNCORP GRP LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

