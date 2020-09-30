Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €85.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s current price.

SAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.10 ($75.41) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.81 ($84.48).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €65.75 ($77.35) on Monday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 12 month high of €78.65 ($92.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is €65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.03. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 552.50.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

