Streamr Price Up 9.1% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $27.91 million and $326,310.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.04 or 0.05086085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009282 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056920 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033779 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.