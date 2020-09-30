Stratis Market Cap Reaches $44.29 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004113 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Binance, Coinrail and Livecoin. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $44.29 million and $871,687.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005063 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000528 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001111 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00032073 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,976,387 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Bittrex, HitBTC, Crex24, Binance, Livecoin, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Bittylicious, Upbit, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

