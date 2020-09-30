Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Shares of Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.20. Stratabound Minerals shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the CNE/Captain and Taylor Brook deposits comprising 158 claims; and the CNE mining lease located in the Bathurst base metal mining camp, New Brunswick.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Stratabound Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratabound Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.