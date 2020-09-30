Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Celldex Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,046 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $13,923,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $594.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,035.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

