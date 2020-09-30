Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STL. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 70.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,275,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 403,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

