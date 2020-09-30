Steem (STEEM) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $63.57 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Poloniex, Bittrex and RuDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,772.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.00 or 0.02116399 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00573078 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000558 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 402,137,839 coins and its circulating supply is 385,163,745 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, GOPAX, Upbit, Bithumb, Binance, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

