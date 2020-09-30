Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.45

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.45 and traded as high as $9.85. Star Group shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 72,720 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $428.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Star Group by 82.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Star Group by 791.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group Company Profile (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

